Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Agios Pharma (AGIO) and Cryolife (CRY)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Agios Pharma (AGIO) and Cryolife (CRY).

Agios Pharma (AGIO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Agios Pharma today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 44.4% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agios Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $71.71, representing a 47.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $71.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cryolife (CRY)

In a report released today, Cecilia Furlong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Cryolife, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Furlong is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 68.8% success rate. Furlong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Cryolife has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.20.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.