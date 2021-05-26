Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Agilent (A), Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) and Nabriva (NBRV)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Agilent (A), Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) and Nabriva (NBRV).

Agilent (A)

In a report released today, Brandon Couillard from Jefferies assigned a Buy rating to Agilent, with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $136.18, close to its 52-week high of $137.83.

Couillard has an average return of 26.1% when recommending Agilent.

According to TipRanks.com, Couillard is ranked #42 out of 7531 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agilent is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $149.57, a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

In a report released today, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 49.5% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Revance Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.00, a 29.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Nabriva (NBRV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Hold rating on Nabriva today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.90, close to its 52-week low of $1.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 40.0% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nabriva with a $6.00 average price target.

