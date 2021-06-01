Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Aerie Pharma (AERI), BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) and Quidel (QDEL)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aerie Pharma (AERI), BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) and Quidel (QDEL).

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Aerie Pharma today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.0% and a 42.5% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Sol-Gel Technologies.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.25.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on BridgeBio Pharma today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $60.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 60.8% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BridgeBio Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $81.71, representing a 36.8% upside. In a report issued on May 20, UBS also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Quidel (QDEL)

Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Quidel today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $109.33, close to its 52-week low of $104.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 53.5% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, NeoGenomics, and Progenity.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quidel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $190.33.

