Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Addus Homecare (ADUS) and Glaukos (GKOS)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Addus Homecare (ADUS) and Glaukos (GKOS).
Addus Homecare (ADUS)
In a report released yesterday, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Addus Homecare, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.07, close to its 52-week high of $106.98.
According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 72.3% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as The Ensign Group, Community Health, and HCA Healthcare.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Addus Homecare with a $119.33 average price target.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
Glaukos (GKOS)
BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Hold rating on Glaukos yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.49.
According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 49.6% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Staar Surgical Company.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Glaukos with a $55.00 average price target.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.