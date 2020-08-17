Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Addus Homecare (ADUS), 89bio (ETNB) and Medical Facilities (OtherMFCSF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Addus Homecare (ADUS), 89bio (ETNB) and Medical Facilities (MFCSF).

Addus Homecare (ADUS)

In a report issued on August 13, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Addus Homecare, with a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $94.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 64.9% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Addus Homecare with a $118.71 average price target, a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

89bio (ETNB)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on 89bio on August 13 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 52.0% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 89bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.00, representing a 61.6% upside. In a report issued on August 14, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Medical Facilities (MFCSF)

RBC Capital analyst Douglas Miehm maintained a Hold rating on Medical Facilities on August 14 and set a price target of C$4.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Miehm is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.0% and a 38.3% success rate. Miehm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Oncolytics Biotech.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Medical Facilities with a $3.85 average price target.

