Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Acutus Medical (AFIB), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) and Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Acutus Medical (AFIB), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) and Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX).

Acutus Medical (AFIB)

In a report released yesterday, William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Acutus Medical, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is ranked #2646 out of 6942 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Acutus Medical with a $36.75 average price target.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.09.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 52.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics with a $31.67 average price target, implying a 101.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 4, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Protagonist Therapeutics today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.18, close to its 52-week high of $23.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 51.1% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Amag Pharmaceuticals.

Protagonist Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.33, implying a 57.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 14, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

