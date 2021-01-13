Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Acutus Medical (AFIB) and Glaukos (GKOS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Acutus Medical (AFIB) and Glaukos (GKOS).

Acutus Medical (AFIB)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Acutus Medical, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 73.7% and a 71.8% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Acutus Medical with a $35.00 average price target.

Glaukos (GKOS)

In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Glaukos. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $77.99, close to its 52-week high of $79.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 63.7% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Glaukos with a $70.75 average price target.

