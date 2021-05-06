Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Inotiv (NOTV) and NuVasive (NUVA)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Inotiv (NOTV) and NuVasive (NUVA).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill reiterated a Hold rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.50, close to its 52-week low of $19.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 49.7% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, and SAGE Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.94, a 63.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 25, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Inotiv (NOTV)

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Inotiv today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.21, close to its 52-week high of $27.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 54.2% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Chembio Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inotiv is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.00.

NuVasive (NUVA)

In a report released today, Jason Wittes from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on NuVasive, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $67.95, close to its 52-week high of $72.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 61.7% success rate. Wittes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Alphatec Holdings, and Globus Medical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NuVasive with a $77.44 average price target, which is a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 2, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on NUVA: