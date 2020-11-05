Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Genmab (GMAB) and Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Genmab (GMAB) and Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 45.4% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals with a $56.50 average price target, representing a 20.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Genmab (GMAB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Genmab today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.03, close to its 52-week high of $38.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 51.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biospecifics Technologies, Protalix Biotherapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Genmab with a $39.00 average price target.

Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Avenue Therapeutics, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.00, close to its 52-week low of $2.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 39.4% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Avenue Therapeutics with a $9.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.