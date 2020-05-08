Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Becton Dickinson (BDX) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Becton Dickinson (BDX) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

In a report released today, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $50.70, close to its 52-week high of $53.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 53.0% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.58, which is a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Becton Dickinson (BDX)

In a report released today, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners reiterated a Hold rating on Becton Dickinson, with a price target of $262.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $254.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 66.7% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Intuitive Surgical, and Globus Medical.

Becton Dickinson has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $270.11, which is a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

Leerink Partners analyst Ami Fadia maintained a Hold rating on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 43.5% success rate. Fadia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is a Hold with an average price target of $11.54, representing a -0.7% downside. In a report issued on April 24, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.