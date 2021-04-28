Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Abiomed (ABMD), Amgen (AMGN) and Stryker (SYK)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Abiomed (ABMD), Amgen (AMGN) and Stryker (SYK).

Abiomed (ABMD)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Hold rating on Abiomed yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $340.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 73.6% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abiomed is a Hold with an average price target of $348.33.

Amgen (AMGN)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Hold rating on Amgen yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $255.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 62.7% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amgen with a $255.29 average price target, representing a 0.0% upside. In a report issued on April 19, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Stryker (SYK)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Stryker yesterday and set a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $265.03, close to its 52-week high of $268.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 71.1% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Stryker with a $280.63 average price target, which is a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

