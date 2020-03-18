Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) and AbbVie (ABBV)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) and AbbVie (ABBV).

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang reiterated a Hold rating on Abeona Therapeutics today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.04, close to its 52-week low of $1.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -18.5% and a 27.1% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Abeona Therapeutics with a $6.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AbbVie (ABBV)

In a report released today, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on AbbVie, with a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.3% and a 39.7% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Karuna Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AbbVie with a $101.20 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ABBV: