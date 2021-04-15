Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Zurich Insurance Group (OtherZFSVF), Deutsche Wohnen (OtherDWHHF) and Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF), Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) and Deutsche Bank AG (DB).

Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

Morgan Stanley analyst Jon Hocking maintained a Buy rating on Zurich Insurance Group today and set a price target of CHF441.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $409.52.

Hocking has an average return of 11.5% when recommending Zurich Insurance Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Hocking is ranked #2235 out of 7455 analysts.

Zurich Insurance Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $445.17, an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF432.00 price target.

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

RBC Capital analyst Julian Livingston-Booth maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen today and set a price target of EUR49.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.84.

Livingston-Booth has an average return of 24.9% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Livingston-Booth is ranked #2353 out of 7455 analysts.

Deutsche Wohnen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.24, which is a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Warburg Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR51.90 price target.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

In a report released yesterday, Mate Nemes from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank AG, with a price target of EUR9.30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.29, close to its 52-week high of $13.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Nemes is ranked #1824 out of 7455 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Bank AG with a $10.78 average price target, representing a -12.9% downside. In a report issued on March 30, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR8.50 price target.

