Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Western Union (WU) and American Tower (AMT)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Western Union (WU) and American Tower (AMT).

Western Union (WU)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities reiterated a Hold rating on Western Union, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 48.0% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Western Union has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $21.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

American Tower (AMT)

In a report released today, Jennifer Fritzsche from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on American Tower. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $240.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Fritzsche is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 68.5% success rate. Fritzsche covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Frontier Communications, Cincinnati Bell, and CenturyLink.

American Tower has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $262.36, implying a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $308.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.