Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Welltower (WELL), Svb Financial Group (SIVB) and Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Welltower (WELL), Svb Financial Group (SIVB) and Goldman Sachs Group (GS).

Welltower (WELL)

J.P. Morgan analyst Anthony Paolone maintained a Hold rating on Welltower today and set a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.31, close to its 52-week low of $65.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Paolone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 67.0% success rate. Paolone covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Four Corners Property, Alexandria Equities, and Cousins Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Welltower with a $87.89 average price target, a 26.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $80.00 price target.

Svb Financial Group (SIVB)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe maintained a Buy rating on Svb Financial Group today and set a price target of $226.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $146.42, close to its 52-week low of $144.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 40.2% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Svb Financial Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $279.89, implying an 82.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

In a report released today, Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Goldman Sachs Group, with a price target of $231.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $171.91, close to its 52-week low of $170.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 52.5% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Goldman Sachs Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $272.70.

