Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Visa (V), Heartland BancCorp (OtherHLAN) and NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Visa (V), Heartland BancCorp (HLAN) and NBT Bancorp (NBTB).

Visa (V)

In a report released today, John Davis from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Visa, with a price target of $217.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $196.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 73.2% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Visa is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $213.71, which is a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $223.00 price target.

Heartland BancCorp (HLAN)

Piper Sandler analyst Brendan Nosal maintained a Buy rating on Heartland BancCorp today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $67.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Nosal is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 38.3% success rate. Nosal covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Waterstone Financial, West Bancorporation, and Bank First National.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Heartland BancCorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.00.

NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Twerdahl maintained a Hold rating on NBT Bancorp today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Twerdahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Twerdahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, The First Of Long Island, and Medallion Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NBT Bancorp is a Hold with an average price target of $35.00.

