Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Visa (V), Chubb (CB) and AFLAC (AFL)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Visa (V), Chubb (CB) and AFLAC (AFL).

Visa (V)

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Buy rating on Visa yesterday and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $195.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 63.5% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Visa with a $213.10 average price target, which is a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $223.00 price target.

Chubb (CB)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Zaremski from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Chubb, with a price target of $144.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $128.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaremski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 68.6% success rate. Zaremski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Selective Insurance Group, Cincinnati Financial, and Arch Capital Group.

Chubb has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $138.20, which is a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $157.00 price target.

AFLAC (AFL)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Kligerman from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on AFLAC, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 48.8% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AFLAC is a Hold with an average price target of $42.50, implying a 17.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

