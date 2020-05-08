Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Virtu Financial (VIRT) and Global Net Lease (GNL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Virtu Financial (VIRT) and Global Net Lease (GNL).

Virtu Financial (VIRT)

Citigroup analyst Ben Herbert maintained a Hold rating on Virtu Financial today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 75.0% success rate. Herbert covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Cboe Global Markets, and CME Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Virtu Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.00, representing a 0.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Global Net Lease (GNL)

Aegis Capital analyst Benjamin Zucker maintained a Buy rating on Global Net Lease today and set a price target of $18.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Zucker is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.0% and a 47.8% success rate. Zucker covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Gladstone Land, Sachem Capital, and Postal Realty.

Global Net Lease has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.50, a 54.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

