Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Verisk Analytics (VRSK), Agree Realty (ADC) and Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Verisk Analytics (VRSK), Agree Realty (ADC) and Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB).

Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler assigned a Buy rating to Verisk Analytics yesterday and set a price target of $217.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $168.93.

Meuler has an average return of 21.0% when recommending Verisk Analytics.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is ranked #1044 out of 7331 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verisk Analytics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $215.33, which is a 28.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Agree Realty (ADC)

Robert W. Baird analyst Wes Golladay maintained a Buy rating on Agree Realty on February 23 and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $66.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 65.6% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, National Retail Properties, and Spirit Realty Capital.

Agree Realty has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.50, representing a 14.4% upside. In a report issued on February 18, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained a Hold rating on Pebblebrook Hotel on February 23 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.60, close to its 52-week high of $24.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 62.8% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Apple Hospitality REIT, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pebblebrook Hotel with a $20.90 average price target, representing a -9.6% downside. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on PEB: