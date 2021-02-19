Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: VEREIT (VER), American Equity Investment Life (AEL) and Oportun Financial (OPRT)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on VEREIT (VER), American Equity Investment Life (AEL) and Oportun Financial (OPRT).

VEREIT (VER)

In a report released today, Vikram Malhorta from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on VEREIT, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Malhorta is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 56.3% success rate. Malhorta covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, New Senior Investment Group, and National Retail Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VEREIT is a Hold with an average price target of $36.75.

American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Bob Huang maintained a Hold rating on American Equity Investment Life today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Huang is ranked #4336 out of 7329 analysts.

American Equity Investment Life has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.33.

Oportun Financial (OPRT)

In a report released today, Mark Devries from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Oportun Financial, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 63.9% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Fidelity National Financial, and First American Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oportun Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.63, representing a 25.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

