Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Ventas (VTR), Condor Hospitality (CDOR) and Americold Realty (COLD)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ventas (VTR), Condor Hospitality (CDOR) and Americold Realty (COLD).

Ventas (VTR)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Ventas, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.25, close to its 52-week low of $13.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 49.4% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

Ventas has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $42.57, an 85.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Condor Hospitality (CDOR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Hold rating on Condor Hospitality yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.85, close to its 52-week low of $2.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.8% and a 42.4% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

The the analyst consensus on Condor Hospitality is currently a Hold rating.

Americold Realty (COLD)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Buy rating on Americold Realty yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 60.0% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

Americold Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.