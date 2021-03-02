Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Uniti Group (UNIT), Diamondrock (DRH) and Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Uniti Group (UNIT), Diamondrock (DRH) and Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC).

Uniti Group (UNIT)

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Buy rating on Uniti Group today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.01, close to its 52-week high of $13.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 53.1% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Lumen Technologies, and Wideopenwest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Uniti Group with a $16.00 average price target.

Diamondrock (DRH)

Raymond James analyst William Crow reiterated a Buy rating on Diamondrock yesterday and set a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.73, close to its 52-week high of $10.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 66.3% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diamondrock is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.84, implying a -6.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on Bank Of Marin Bancorp yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.3% and a 96.2% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Bank Of Marin Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $40.50.

