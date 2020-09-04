Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: UBS Group AG (UBS) and Deutsche Wohnen (OtherDWHHF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on UBS Group AG (UBS) and Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF).

UBS Group AG (UBS)

RBC Capital analyst Anke Reingen maintained a Hold rating on UBS Group AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Reingen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 45.7% success rate. Reingen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Deutsche Bank AG, Credit Agricole, and Credit Suisse.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UBS Group AG with a $14.18 average price target.

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

In a report released today, Philipp Kaiser from Warburg Research maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen, with a price target of EUR49.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.93.

Kaiser has an average return of 15.4% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaiser is ranked #2320 out of 6910 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Wohnen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.72, which is a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR49.00 price target.

