Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Two Harbors (TWO) and Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Two Harbors (TWO) and Level One Bancorp (LEVL).

Two Harbors (TWO)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Hold rating on Two Harbors today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 68.6% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Two Harbors with a $6.55 average price target, a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 14, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Level One Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.0% and a 32.2% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Level One Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

