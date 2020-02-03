Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Truist Financial (TFC), Visa (V) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Truist Financial (TFC), Visa (V) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR).

Truist Financial (TFC)

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Truist Financial on January 31 and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 78.3% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Truist Financial with a $59.36 average price target, which is a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Visa (V)

Nomura analyst Bill Carcache maintained a Buy rating on Visa on January 31 and set a price target of $233.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $198.97, close to its 52-week high of $210.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 79.0% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Visa is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $228.11, which is a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Macquarie also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

In a report issued on January 30, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Cullen/Frost Bankers, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 55.9% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cullen/Frost Bankers with a $94.14 average price target.

