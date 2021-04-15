Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Truist Financial (TFC), Charles Schwab (SCHW) and US Bancorp (USB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Truist Financial (TFC), Charles Schwab (SCHW) and US Bancorp (USB).

Truist Financial (TFC)

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Truist Financial, with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.22, close to its 52-week high of $61.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 57.2% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Truist Financial with a $62.93 average price target.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Hold rating on Charles Schwab today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.50, close to its 52-week high of $68.89.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 71.6% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charles Schwab is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.77, implying a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Compass Point also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

US Bancorp (USB)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on US Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.33, close to its 52-week high of $57.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 38.4% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

US Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.11, which is a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $62.00 price target.

