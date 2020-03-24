Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: TMX Group (OtherTMXXF) and FirstCash (FCFS)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on TMX Group (TMXXF) and FirstCash (FCFS).

TMX Group (TMXXF)

Barclays analyst Jeremy Campbell maintained a Buy rating on TMX Group yesterday and set a price target of C$110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 41.7% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

TMX Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.81.

FirstCash (FCFS)

In a report released yesterday, Gilberto Garcia from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on FirstCash, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.27, close to its 52-week low of $60.04.

Garcia has an average return of 20.2% when recommending FirstCash.

According to TipRanks.com, Garcia is ranked #4931 out of 6151 analysts.

The the analyst consensus on FirstCash is currently a Hold rating.

