Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Sun Life Financial (SLF) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OtherHRGLF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Sun Life Financial (SLF) and Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF).

Sun Life Financial (SLF)

Barclays analyst John Aiken maintained a Sell rating on Sun Life Financial on August 7 and set a price target of C$52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.0% and a 41.9% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Bank Of Nova Scotia.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sun Life Financial with a $42.31 average price target.

Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF)

Barclays analyst Michael Sanderson maintained a Buy rating on Hargreaves Lansdown on August 7 and set a price target of £20.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.77.

Sanderson has an average return of 17.6% when recommending Hargreaves Lansdown.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanderson is ranked #1950 out of 6880 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Hargreaves Lansdown with a $19.41 average price target.

