Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Sun Life Financial (SLF) and Cominar Real Estate Investment (OtherCMLEF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Sun Life Financial (SLF) and Cominar Real Estate Investment (CMLEF).

Sun Life Financial (SLF)

National Bank analyst Gabriel Dechaine maintained a Buy rating on Sun Life Financial yesterday and set a price target of C$71.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.34, close to its 52-week high of $54.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Dechaine is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 67.2% success rate. Dechaine covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sun Life Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.40, representing a 6.2% upside. In a report issued on April 28, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$72.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cominar Real Estate Investment (CMLEF)

In a report released yesterday, Mario Saric from Scotiabank maintained a Hold rating on Cominar Real Estate Investment, with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Saric is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 90.7% success rate. Saric covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, and Artis Real Estate Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cominar Real Estate Investment is a Hold with an average price target of $8.42, representing a -2.9% downside. In a report released yesterday, TD Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$10.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.