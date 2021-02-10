Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: SpareBank 1 SMN (OtherSRMGF) and BNP Paribas (OtherBNPQY)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF) and BNP Paribas (BNPQY).

SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF)

Kepler Capital analyst Christoffer Adams upgraded SpareBank 1 SMN to Buy on February 8 and set a price target of NOK113.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.39, close to its 52-week low of $5.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 59.3% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Banca Mediolanum SpA, and Helgeland Sparebank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SpareBank 1 SMN is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.31.

BNP Paribas (BNPQY)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz maintained a Hold rating on BNP Paribas on February 8 and set a price target of EUR38.60. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.76, close to its 52-week high of $29.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is ranked #4198 out of 7291 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for BNP Paribas with a $46.55 average price target.

