Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Simmons 1st Nat’l (SFNC) and QTS Realty (QTS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Simmons 1st Nat’l (SFNC) and QTS Realty (QTS).

Simmons 1st Nat’l (SFNC)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on Simmons 1st Nat’l today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.23, close to its 52-week high of $33.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.7% and a 93.2% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Simmons 1st Nat’l with a $30.00 average price target.

QTS Realty (QTS)

In a report released today, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on QTS Realty. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 56.8% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and GDS Holdings.

QTS Realty has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.14, implying a -4.3% downside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

