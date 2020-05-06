Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: SBA Communications (SBAC), Svb Financial Group (SIVB) and Reinsurance Group (RGA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on SBA Communications (SBAC), Svb Financial Group (SIVB) and Reinsurance Group (RGA).

SBA Communications (SBAC)

Merrill Lynch analyst David Barden reiterated a Buy rating on SBA Communications today and set a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $288.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Barden is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 61.3% success rate. Barden covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CenturyLink, Verizon, and AT&T.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SBA Communications with a $320.73 average price target, which is an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $365.00 price target.

Svb Financial Group (SIVB)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe maintained a Buy rating on Svb Financial Group today and set a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $180.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 44.2% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Svb Financial Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $198.30, representing a 7.7% upside. In a report issued on April 24, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Reinsurance Group (RGA)

In a report released today, Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Reinsurance Group, with a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $92.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 52.6% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Reinsurance Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $121.80.

