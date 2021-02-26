Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: SBA Communications (SBAC), GooseHead Insurance (GSHD) and Store Capital (STOR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on SBA Communications (SBAC), GooseHead Insurance (GSHD) and Store Capital (STOR).

SBA Communications (SBAC)

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained a Buy rating on SBA Communications yesterday and set a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $256.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 77.4% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, Wideopenwest, and T Mobile US.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SBA Communications with a $310.89 average price target, representing a 24.2% upside. In a report issued on February 23, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

GooseHead Insurance (GSHD)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on GooseHead Insurance on February 24 and set a price target of $177.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $140.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 63.0% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Selective Insurance Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GooseHead Insurance with a $177.00 average price target.

Store Capital (STOR)

In a report released today, Frank Lee from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Store Capital, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Franklin Street Properties, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

Store Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.14, a -8.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.