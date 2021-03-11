Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Redwood (RWT) and Greensky (GSKY)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Redwood (RWT) and Greensky (GSKY).

Redwood (RWT)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws reiterated a Buy rating on Redwood today and set a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 70.7% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

Redwood has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.05.

Greensky (GSKY)

In a report released today, John Davis from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Greensky. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.05, close to its 52-week high of $7.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 76.1% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Greensky is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $5.25.

