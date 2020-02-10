Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Rayonier (RYN), Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Lincoln National (LNC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Rayonier (RYN), Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Lincoln National (LNC).

Rayonier (RYN)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Hold rating on Rayonier on February 6 and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 66.9% success rate. Quinn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Clearwater Paper.

Rayonier has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $32.50.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

In a report issued on February 7, Bill Carcache from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Discover Financial Services, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 79.6% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital One Financial, Huntington Bancshares, and Fifth Third Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Discover Financial Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.33, implying a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

Lincoln National (LNC)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on Lincoln National on February 6 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 71.0% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan Companies, Selective Insurance Group, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Lincoln National has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.33, representing a 20.1% upside. In a report issued on February 6, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

