Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Prudential Financial (PRU), Two Harbors (TWO) and Apollo Investment Corp (AINV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Prudential Financial (PRU), Two Harbors (TWO) and Apollo Investment Corp (AINV).

Prudential Financial (PRU)

In a report issued on February 5, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Prudential Financial, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 71.0% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan Companies, Selective Insurance Group, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Prudential Financial with a $100.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Two Harbors (TWO)

Nomura analyst Matthew Howlett maintained a Hold rating on Two Harbors on February 5 and set a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.26, close to its 52-week high of $15.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Howlett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 73.3% success rate. Howlett covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, ARMOUR Residential REIT, and Ellington Financial.

Two Harbors has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.30.

Apollo Investment Corp (AINV)

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Hold rating on Apollo Investment Corp on February 5 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 63.3% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Victory Capital Holdings, TPG Specialty Lending, and Ameriprise Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Apollo Investment Corp with a $17.00 average price target, which is a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.