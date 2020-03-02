Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Prosperity Bancshares (PB) and Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Prosperity Bancshares (PB) and Goldman Sachs Group (GS).

Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

Wedbush analyst Peter Winter upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to Buy today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Winter is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 40.3% success rate. Winter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Capital Bancshares, Cullen/Frost Bankers, and Regions Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prosperity Bancshares is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.86.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained a Hold rating on Goldman Sachs Group today and set a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $203.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 55.0% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Goldman Sachs Group with a $274.10 average price target.

