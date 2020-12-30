Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Progressive (PGR), Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) and Amerant Bancorp (AMTB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Progressive (PGR), Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) and Amerant Bancorp (AMTB).

Progressive (PGR)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters reiterated a Buy rating on Progressive today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $97.69, close to its 52-week high of $102.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 69.3% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, Hallmark Financial Services, and Old Republic International.

Progressive has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $97.38.

Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

In a report released today, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Flagstar Bancorp, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.52, close to its 52-week high of $41.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 100.0% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and First Business Financial.

Flagstar Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.50, a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, Compass Point also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Amerant Bancorp (AMTB)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Amerant Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 55.5% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Amerant Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

