Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: PROG Holdings (PRG), BGC Partners (BGCP) and Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on PROG Holdings (PRG), BGC Partners (BGCP) and Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI).

PROG Holdings (PRG)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Buy rating on PROG Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.7% and a 84.1% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PROG Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.75.

BGC Partners (BGCP)

In a report released yesterday, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on BGC Partners. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.29.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 69.8% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for BGC Partners.

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Hold rating on Compass Diversified Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.70, close to its 52-week high of $25.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 72.6% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Compass Diversified Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

