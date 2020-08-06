Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Primerica (PRI), PNC Financial (PNC) and NMI Holdings (NMIH)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Primerica (PRI), PNC Financial (PNC) and NMI Holdings (NMIH).

Primerica (PRI)

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kligerman maintained a Buy rating on Primerica yesterday and set a price target of $159.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $131.99, close to its 52-week high of $138.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 48.8% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Primerica with a $152.00 average price target.

PNC Financial (PNC)

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke maintained a Hold rating on PNC Financial yesterday and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $106.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Katzke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 69.6% success rate. Katzke covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., First Republic Bank, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PNC Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $115.92, a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

NMI Holdings (NMIH)

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Hold rating on NMI Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Arlington Asset Investment, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NMI Holdings with a $21.00 average price target.

