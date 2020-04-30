Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Primerica (PRI), Hartford Financial (HIG) and Annaly Capital (NLY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Primerica (PRI), Hartford Financial (HIG) and Annaly Capital (NLY).

Primerica (PRI)

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kligerman maintained a Buy rating on Primerica yesterday and set a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $105.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 40.0% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Primerica is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $116.00, an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Hartford Financial (HIG)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Zaremski maintained a Hold rating on Hartford Financial yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaremski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 61.4% success rate. Zaremski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Cincinnati Financial, and Arch Capital Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hartford Financial with a $52.85 average price target, representing a 42.0% upside. In a report issued on April 21, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Annaly Capital (NLY)

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Annaly Capital, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 64.5% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Essential Properties Realty, and Arlington Asset Investment.

Annaly Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.31.

