Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Preferred Bank (PFBC) and BRP Group (BRP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Preferred Bank (PFBC) and BRP Group (BRP).

Preferred Bank (PFBC)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on Preferred Bank yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 91.1% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Preferred Bank with a $40.00 average price target.

BRP Group (BRP)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on BRP Group, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.58, close to its 52-week high of $33.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 70.0% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BRP Group with a $32.67 average price target, which is a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

