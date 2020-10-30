Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Popular (BPOP), Rayonier (RYN) and Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Popular (BPOP), Rayonier (RYN) and Prosperity Bancshares (PB).

Popular (BPOP)

In a report issued on October 28, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Popular, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 73.5% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Popular is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.00, implying a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Rayonier (RYN)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Hold rating on Rayonier yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 63.0% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

Rayonier has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00.

Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

In a report issued on October 28, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Prosperity Bancshares, with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 56.9% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Prosperity Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.67.

