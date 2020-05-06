Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: PNC Financial (PNC), Reinsurance Group (RGA) and Aercap Holdings (AER)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on PNC Financial (PNC), Reinsurance Group (RGA) and Aercap Holdings (AER).

PNC Financial (PNC)

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke maintained a Hold rating on PNC Financial yesterday and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Katzke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 67.7% success rate. Katzke covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., First Republic Bank, and Truist Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PNC Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $113.00.

Reinsurance Group (RGA)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Kligerman from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Reinsurance Group, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $91.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.0% and a 36.1% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Reinsurance Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $117.67.

Aercap Holdings (AER)

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Buy rating on Aercap Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 62.0% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Aercap Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.20, a 57.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

