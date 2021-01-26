Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Peoples Bancorp (PEBO), Business First Bancshares (BFST) and First Foundation (FFWM)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO), Business First Bancshares (BFST) and First Foundation (FFWM).

Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

According to TipRanks.com, Long has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.7% and a 32.6% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Peoples Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00.

Business First Bancshares (BFST)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace reiterated a Hold rating on Business First Bancshares today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 69.1% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

The the analyst consensus on Business First Bancshares is currently a Hold rating.

First Foundation (FFWM)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on First Foundation today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.47, close to its 52-week high of $22.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.8% and a 91.4% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

First Foundation has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00.

