Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: NMI Holdings (NMIH) and National Retail Properties (NNN)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on NMI Holdings (NMIH) and National Retail Properties (NNN).

NMI Holdings (NMIH)

In a report released yesterday, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on NMI Holdings, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.57, close to its 52-week high of $35.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 67.8% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Health Insurance Innovations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NMI Holdings with a $37.08 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

National Retail Properties (NNN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Kucera reiterated a Hold rating on National Retail Properties today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 72.7% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National Retail Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.