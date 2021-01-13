Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF), OneMain Holdings (OMF) and People’s United Financial (PBCT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Network International Holdings (NWKLF), OneMain Holdings (OMF) and People’s United Financial (PBCT).

OneMain Holdings (OMF)

In a report issued on January 8, Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on OneMain Holdings, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

OneMain Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.11, a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

People’s United Financial (PBCT)

In a report issued on January 8, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on People’s United Financial, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 79.6% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, Valley National Bancorp, and First Commonwealth.

People’s United Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.50, an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

