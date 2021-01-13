Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF), BGC Partners (BGCP) and Greensky (GSKY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Network International Holdings (NWKLF), BGC Partners (BGCP) and Greensky (GSKY).

BGC Partners (BGCP)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Hold rating on BGC Partners today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.93.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 74.4% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The the analyst consensus on BGC Partners is currently a Hold rating.

Greensky (GSKY)

Raymond James analyst John Davis maintained a Hold rating on Greensky today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 77.3% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Bottomline Technologies, and Fidelity National Info.

Greensky has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $4.38, implying a -12.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

