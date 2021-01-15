Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $141.17, close to its 52-week high of $142.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 68.1% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, New Mountain Finance, and Solar Senior Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. with a $143.23 average price target, which is a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $131.00 price target.

