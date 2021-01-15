Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF) and Globe Life (GL)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and Globe Life (GL).

Globe Life (GL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Dally maintained a Sell rating on Globe Life today and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $95.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 63.6% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

Globe Life has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $93.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.